TOKPIE Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $6,373.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

