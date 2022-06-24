TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 711,336 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.53.

TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

