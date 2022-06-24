Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Up 0.3%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 2,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.