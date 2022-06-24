Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Acquires 521 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

