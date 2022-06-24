Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $245.05 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

