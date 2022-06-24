Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 333 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.45 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

