Trac Pham Sells 18,393 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trac Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.61. 25,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,689. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 47.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Synopsys by 36.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after buying an additional 49,579 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.