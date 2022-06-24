Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Trimmed by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

TSCO opened at $198.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.