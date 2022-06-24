Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 2.7% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.63. 3,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,853. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

