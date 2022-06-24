Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.61

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.61 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.07 ($0.18). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 94,632 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.55. The stock has a market cap of £8.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00.

Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

