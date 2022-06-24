Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.61

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.61 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.07 ($0.18). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 94,632 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.55. The stock has a market cap of £8.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00.
About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)
