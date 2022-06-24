Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCLGet Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.63.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

