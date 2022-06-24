Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.63.

Transurban Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

