Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Biotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

TRIB opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

