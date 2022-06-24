Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 264,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,656,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 66,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.