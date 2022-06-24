Truist Financial Trims Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Target Price to $23.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

