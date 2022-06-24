Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTC:TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. Truworths International has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. The company operates approximately 728 stores in South Africa; and 49 stores in the rest of Africa.

