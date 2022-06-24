Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTC:TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75. Truworths International has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
About Truworths International (Get Rating)
