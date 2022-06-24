U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.