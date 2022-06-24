UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,597 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,078,000 after acquiring an additional 548,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

UBS Group stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.