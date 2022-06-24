UBS Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 855 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.47) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 830 ($10.17) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($7.66) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 700.93 ($8.59).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 398.40 ($4.88) on Monday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 398.40 ($4.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 995 ($12.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 552.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

