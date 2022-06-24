UBS Group Trims Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Target Price to €103.00

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €107.00 ($112.63) to €103.00 ($108.42) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EXXRF stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. Exor has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Get Exor alerts:

About Exor (Get Rating)

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.