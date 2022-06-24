UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.60

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.18.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UCB from €110.00 ($115.79) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

