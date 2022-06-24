Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading 6% Lower This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $40,367.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00128092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00062514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

