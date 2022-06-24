Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.