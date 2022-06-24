Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.
Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
