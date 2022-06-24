Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.33% of Clorox worth $56,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $140.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.47. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

