Unigestion Holding SA Has $5.56 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,356 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

