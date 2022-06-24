Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,797 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

