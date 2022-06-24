Unisync (TSE:UNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 5800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.96.
About Unisync (TSE:UNI)
Further Reading
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Unisync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.