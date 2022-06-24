Unisync (TSE:UNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 5800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$45.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.96.

About Unisync (TSE:UNI)

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada. It operates in two segments, Peerless Garments LP and Unisync Group Limited. The company provides duty gear, footwear, and other accessories to fire, emergency medical services, and police and security sectors under the Carleton brand name; and service wear shirts, pants, and ties for law enforcement, fire, emergency medical, security, and correctional personnel under the Rapier brand name.

