Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on U. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.64.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.