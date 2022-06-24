Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells $258,600.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,899.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UVE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 479,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,569. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $287.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 896,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.