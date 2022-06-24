UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $7.15 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.84 or 0.00027307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00263825 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 171.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005301 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

