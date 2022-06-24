US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Up 9.2%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.10. 58,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,513,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. CL King increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

