US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Shares Up 9.2%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.10. 58,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,513,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.
USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. CL King increased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
