V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 46,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

