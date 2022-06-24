Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 7.7%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
