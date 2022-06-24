Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 59,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,723,423 shares.The stock last traded at $98.58 and had previously closed at $97.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.67.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.