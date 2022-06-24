Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Boosted by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 3.6% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

VFH stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

