Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VEA traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 540,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377,674. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

