Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

