Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.