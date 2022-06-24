Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Arlington Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 13.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $48,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

VYM opened at $100.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

