Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $338.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

