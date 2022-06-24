Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $201.62. 28,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

