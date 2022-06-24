Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,332.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. 10,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,813,829. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.