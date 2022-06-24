Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.00. 41,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,080. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.44.

