Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after buying an additional 225,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.