Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 183,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,080. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.44.

