Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Chairman Acquires $199,000.00 in Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) Chairman Lou Reese purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 51,737,344 shares in the company, valued at $102,957,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lou Reese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lou Reese purchased 4,807 shares of Vaxxinity stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $17,209.06.

Shares of VAXX stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $5,619,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.