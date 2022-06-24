VeChain Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $131.41 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00012939 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

