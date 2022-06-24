Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Veris Residential stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 10,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.27). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

