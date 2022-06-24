Vesper (VSP) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Vesper (VSP) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $2.35 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013880 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,707,945 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.