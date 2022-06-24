Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives $510.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $510.00.

CKSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 420 ($5.14) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

