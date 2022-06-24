Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $26.85

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $27.95. Viad shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 51 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 74.77% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Viad by 176.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Viad by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 673,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,802,000 after buying an additional 78,103 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. grew its position in shares of Viad by 104.8% during the first quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Viad by 177.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

